This Man And His Beloved Labrador Were Diagnosed With Kidney Cancer Just Months Apart

A dog is truly a man’s best friend, and this human-pet duo is here to prove just that. Simon O’Brien, and his beloved pet Labrador, Bella, were diagnosed with kidney cancer just months apart. While Simon’s cancer went into remission, Bella, his loyal best friend, faces a limited time left to live. Their parallel journeys of courage, love, and unwavering support have been shared by The Independent. The distressing saga began when Simon, a project manager from UK’s Merseyside, received the devastating news that Bella had only a few months to live. The furry companion was diagnosed with kidney cancer. Overwhelmed by this heartbreaking revelation, Simon’s world turned upside down when he, too, was diagnosed with the same condition last year.

Both Simon and Bella started experiencing similar symptoms, such as constant fatigue and excessive thirst, prompting medical investigations. This helped unveil potentially lethal kidney tumors. Convinced of his impending fate, Simon even visited the Marie Curie website to plan his own funeral and make arrangements for his family’s future. This included heartfelt letters for his three children, Ivy, Callum, and Niamh, to open on significant occasions.

“I wrote letters for my children and even planned my funeral songs. It gave me peace of mind whereas my health was out of my control," he said, quoted Independent.

However, a glimmer of hope emerged when Simon’s cancer unexpectedly went into remission earlier this year. He underwent a seven-hour emergency surgery. This involved the removal of his kidney. The news of his remission brought immeasurable relief to his family and friends, evoking an overwhelming sense of joy and gratitude.

Sadly, Bella’s prognosis was not as favourable. She is left with limited time. Despite the devastating news, Simon cherishes every precious moment he has left with his beloved companion. Bella. The pet companion is now on expensive medication and has defied expectations, living longer than initially anticipated. Simon ensured that they spend quality time together, often taking her to the beach where she can revel in the joy of playing in the waves.