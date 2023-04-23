Trends :Bengaluru Sale FightAjinkaya Rahane MemeInstagram Vs RealityIndian Teacher VideoVirat Anushka
This Man Had the Best View of Shah Rukh Khan Greeting Fans From Mannat on Eid 2023

Shah Rukh Khan greeted a sea of fans from Mannat balcony on Eid and Twitter has spotted the person who had the best view of the iconic moment on Eid 2023.

April 23, 2023

This fan had the best view of SRK at Mannat. (Credits: Via Twitter)
This fan had the best view of SRK at Mannat. (Credits: Via Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan waving to fans from Mannat balcony is a moment in culture and it’s one of those things that are going to be remembered for a long time to come. This Eid was no different; SRK appeared at the grilled balcony at the entrance of Mannat with his youngest son AbRam and sent flying kisses to the ocean of fans who had gathered below. As the star appeared and struck his iconic pose, the crowd erupted into cheers.

On any given day, you might expect a fan or two trying to catch a glimpse of Mannat, if not Shah Rukh himself. As photos and videos of SRK greeting fans on Eid started going viral, a Twitter user noticed that there was someone who got a front-row seat to it all, and a clear view of the star from the comfort of his own home.

A fan was seen leaning out from the window of what appears to be a building adjacent to Mannat. He also appears to be holding a phone and snapping a picture of the moment. “Want to live here," a Twitter user wrote. Moreover, some people even thought that this “neighbour" of SRK’s resembled Ranbir Kapoor, if you go by his blurry outline in the photo.

Well, that’s the Shah Rukh Khan fandom for you.

April 23, 2023
last updated: April 23, 2023, 09:53 IST
