This Man Helping Thirsty Squirrel Is Internet’s Hero Today

Little acts of kindness can bridge the gap between humans and wildlife to co-exist harmoniously and this wholesome video is a proof of it. The heart-melting moment occurred when a man found a thirsty squirrel on a concrete pavement and decided to offer some water to the tiny creature. The throwback clip opens to show the man leaning toward the rodent as the squirrel grips the man with its tiny hand. The animal continues to drink water from the extended bottle to quench its thirst.

The highlight of the video arrives when the squirrel climbs on the man’s arm and receives warm caresses from him. After comforting and petting the tiny creature, the man continues to offer water with a contagious smile on his face as the video ends abruptly.

Take a look at the video here:

With over 1.4 million views, animal lovers rallied to the reply section and praised the kind efforts of the unknown man. A user commented, “Such a small act can bring out the very best in humanity. That sweet thing was so thankful."

Another wondered, “Poor little guy must’ve been dehydrated."

One more wished, “Just imagine if everyone was this kind."

Meanwhile, a user commented, “That is what you call a man with a conscience and an absolutely wonderful soul. Bravo I say."

One more appreciated the person and wrote, “Right at this moment that little guy loves this man more than anything for showing him compassion if only more could do the same it would be great."

This video was originally shared on TikTok in 2021, from where it was re-uploaded to multiple social media platforms.

Previously, the internet also went abuzz when visuals of a thirsty squirrel asking for water went viral on Twitter. The incident appears to have happened in a park when the tiny creature spotted a person holding a bottle of water. The squirrel was spotted gesturing to give him to give the bottle by extending its hand and maintaining balance with its hind legs.

The clip was shared on the Twitter account of Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda.