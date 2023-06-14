This Man-Made Flying Saucer Is Not For What You Think

The world’s first manned flying saucer, shaped like a UFO, took before the sky of the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. Now, before your imaginations soar to intergalactic destinations, allow us to set the record straight. The futuristic creation tested in China’s Shenzhen city won’t whisk you away to another planet or introduce you to extraterrestrial beings, this ingenious contraception has a much more down-to-earth purpose. The aircraft, developed by Shenzhen UFO Power Technology, successfully completed its inaugural flight, showcasing its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) capabilities, local media reported. According to DailyMail, VTOL aircraft utilize electric power for vertical hovering, takeoff, and landing. These advancements were spurred by the growing demand for new aerial vehicles to facilitate urban air mobility while promoting environmentally friendly and noise-reduced flights.

Equipped with a unique design, the aircraft boasts 12 propeller blades encircling the pilot’s seat positioned at the heart of the craft. Chinese news site Shenzhen Pages revealed that the flying saucer employs a six-hole ducted fan structure, further enhancing its flight performance.

Currently, the flying saucer can achieve a maximum flight duration of 15 minutes, reaching heights of up to 200 meters (656 feet) at speeds of 31 mph (50 km/hour). Shenzhen Pages also noted that this groundbreaking product has obtained global invention patents, positioning it as a pioneering development in the fields of sightseeing tourism and advertising performances.