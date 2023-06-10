This Man Put His Foot Near Alligator's Mouth; Watch What Happened Next

Alligators or crocodiles are among the deadliest predators. No matter where you see it, on television, cage or in a pond, you have a right to feel scared when you see its face. These ferocious reptiles are silent killers as they don’t react at all until they are sure they will catch the prey, but once they are on the mission, there is nothing to stop them. One such video of a man being attacked by an alligator after he tried to do a stunt is making rounds on the internet.

The video, shared on Instagram shows a group of people casually sitting in front of a tube pool, which has an alligator. The clip opens with the man in the pool along with the predator whose mouth is wide open to threaten the man. After a few seconds, the man grabs his mouth and shakes it. He then teases the reptile as shows his left leg high in the sky. He then gets his foot near the alligator’s mouth.

In a fraction of seconds, the reptile grabs it. The moment the man tries to remove his foot from its mouth, it starts to turn over in the pool. The people who were sitting and enjoying the stunt rushed to free him as the man screamed in agony.

The photo and video-sharing app users have reacted to the video in the comments section. One of them wrote, “Am I the only person that thinks people who do stuff like this deserve what they get!?"

Another person quipped, “He will never look at a pair of crocs the same way again."

One more user commented, “We humans still have a long way to go with learning to live harmoniously with our environment and its wildlife."