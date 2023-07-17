Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
This Manali Time-lapse Before Flash Floods Shows The 'Calm Before Storm'

The video captures cars, taxis, buses and trucks travelling on the roads, while the Beas River flows in the valley.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 11:37 IST

Delhi, India

Moderate to high flash floods likely in Himachal Pradesh till July 17.
Since June, the mountains in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been witnessing incessant rains, destroying the state and affecting normal life and leading to flash floods, landslides, traffic snarls, tourists being stranded on roads and much more. But there is a common saying, “Calm before the chaos." Something similar happened in the past few days. Before the mass-scale destruction in parts of Himachal Pradesh, the state was peaceful and booming with tourism.

Now a video, before the flash floods in Manali, Himachal Pradesh is making rounds on social media. The video shared on Twitter dates back to July 8 and is a time-lapse of the National Highway connecting the city which shows cars, taxis, buses and trucks travelling back and forth on the roads, while the Beas River flows in the valley. In the video, clouds can be also seen moving.

The text along with the video reads, “The calm before the storm (Manali July 8, 2023, before flash floods)."

The micro-blogging site users reacted to the tweet. One user wrote, “The relief that the people who got back before this carnage!!!! May Krishna Ji grant the same relief to the people who are stuck there!"

Another person shared, “7 years back Manali was empty (nil tourists) in July, but nowadays Manali is full of tourists even in Monsoon season. People should avoid visiting hilly areas in Monsoon. Let Nature manage the mountains in its way."

A third user added, “It felt like water was boiling beside the road," while another person mentioned, “Let’s rebuild it again."

    • The video has been viewed by more than 5.29 lakh users since it was uploaded.

    Earlier, drone footage captured the devastation caused by the flood, which swept away multiple bridges, roads, cars and also claimed lives. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a moderate to high risk of flash floods till July 17 in parts of Himachal Pradesh.

    first published: July 17, 2023, 11:37 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 11:37 IST
