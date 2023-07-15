This Man’s Daredevil Selfie Stunt At Kedarnath Helipad Has Everyone Talking

With a front camera on every phone these days, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that taking selfies has become a mass obsession. But people often forget the limits as to where, when and how a selfie should be clicked. And this is exactly what happened earlier this week with a man who tried to take selfies at Kedarnath helipad.

The incident was caught on camera and it has gained attention on social media after the man’s reckless behaviour threatened the safety of a helicopter take-off. The individual, engrossed in taking selfies, was spotted by helipad staff, who intervened to avert a plausible catastrophe and ensured a smooth flight of the helicopter. First, watch the video here:

The video, which quickly went viral on Twitter, captures the helicopter having to land shortly after take-off to avoid colliding with the man, who was standing dangerously close to the runway.