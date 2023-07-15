Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
This Man's Daredevil Selfie Stunt At Kedarnath Helipad Has Everyone Talking

The individual, engrossed in taking selfies, was spotted by the Kedarnath helipad staff, who intervened to avert a plausible catastrophe.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 10:25 IST

Delhi, India

The helicopter had to land shortly after take-off to avoid a collision.
With a front camera on every phone these days, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that taking selfies has become a mass obsession. But people often forget the limits as to where, when and how a selfie should be clicked. And this is exactly what happened earlier this week with a man who tried to take selfies at Kedarnath helipad.

The incident was caught on camera and it has gained attention on social media after the man’s reckless behaviour threatened the safety of a helicopter take-off. The individual, engrossed in taking selfies, was spotted by helipad staff, who intervened to avert a plausible catastrophe and ensured a smooth flight of the helicopter. First, watch the video here:

The video, which quickly went viral on Twitter, captures the helicopter having to land shortly after take-off to avoid colliding with the man, who was standing dangerously close to the runway.

    • In the video, the helicopter service personnel can be seen rushing towards the man, urgently directing him away from the flight path. Despite witnessing the aircraft’s departure, the individual remains adamant about taking selfies. This prompts the staff to take decisive action by removing the individual and reprimanding him. In the video, we can see a staffer rushing towards the man and slapping him. The man then flees the spot and another staffer catches up to him and kicks him from the back.

    Social media users were quick to comment their opinion on the video. One user wrote, “Filmi style mein laat padi hai (Got kicked in a filmy way)." Another said, “Content banane koi aur gaya tha par bana kisi aur ne hi liya (He went to make content for himself but someone else made him the content)." A third user had a different opinion and he commented, “But that’s not the way to treat."

