This Map Monitors the Evolution of Different Types of Pollen Worldwide

Google is making a new tool available to developers. Designed to measure and predict pollen pollution, the platform aims to provide access to the most accurate data on pollen types and concentrations in the vicinity for health professionals.

The US-based company is proposing a new application programming interface (API) to provide better awareness of airborne pollen levels worldwide, and thus better care for local populations. The idea is to provide reliable, easy-to-use information to help people limit their risk of exposure.

The Pollen API is based on a model that calculates the daily amount of pollen grains on a 1 x1 mm2 grid in over 65 countries worldwide, including the USA and many countries in Europe. It also offers a 5-day forecast of exposure risks. In the form of heat maps dedicated to various types of pollen, this tool differentiates between some 15 different kinds of pollen.

