This Message In A Bottle Was Written 10 Years Ago In Australia

A lot of people have dreamt of finding an old message in a bottle somewhere on a beach. For Rosalind Evans in Australia, the dream became a reality when she discovered a 10-year-old message preserved in a bottle. Evans was helping a clean-up drive on a beach in Australia’s Warrnambool city when she found a submerged bottle. The message inside was written by an eight-year-old named Ines. Rosalind Evans was also successful in locating the writer later on. A video of Evans finding the bottled message was shared by a Facebook page named Good Will Nurdle Hunting.

The clip shows Rosalind Evans picking up a plastic bottle with a roll of paper inside. The message of the paper was still legible. It read, “My name is Ines Zepcan. I am 8 years old, whoever finds this bottle will have good luck for life from me and my family". The message also had an email address mentioned at the bottom of the page.

Evans decided to look up Ines Zepcan. She ultimately found the girl, now 18 years old, on Instagram. Ines was happy to remember the incident and said that she and her siblings sent off the bottle from a pier in Portland Victoria a decade ago. She also revealed that the email address on the paper belonged to her mother.

“My siblings and I sent that bottle off a pier in Portland Victoria exactly 10 years ago! I’m sorry we couldn’t send a million pounds along with the message, but I’m so glad you guys reached out, it has really brought back a lot of memories for me and my family," Ines wrote.

Ines admitted that throwing a plastic bottle with a message was not the “most environmentally friendly choice" she had made when she was eight. “I think I might have some cleaning up to do," she added.

Previously, a man in Kentucky was reunited with a message in a bottle 37 years after he threw it in the Atlantic Ocean. Troy Heller had scribbled the message when he was only 10 years old. He was surprised to find out that the message had washed up on a beach after Hurricane Nicole hit Florida in 2022 and the bottle was found by a family. The original note is now framed in Heller’s house in Kentucky.

