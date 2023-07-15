This Michael Jackson-Inspired Dance Video Is Nothing Like You Have Seen Before

The advent of social media has opened doors to an array of unprecedented talents. In a bid to escape the fast-paced life, people dedicate a significant amount of time to surfing the internet, where they stumble upon a plethora of captivating content. Just scroll up your news feed and there is no shortage of entertaining videos. Among the diverse array of entertaining videos that flood our news feeds, a new trend is captivating the social media population—astonishing finger dance videos.

An Instagram page named creativeyert, which is popular for sharing creative yet out-of-the-box content dropped another intriguing clip. A wooden table was used as the dance floor while the performer adorns two tiny shoes on his fingers, transforming his hand into a captivating dancer. Across three captivating videos, the hand takes on different avatars, each with its unique style. In the first clip, the hand is decked up with white sneakers and matching shorts, and a wristwatch on the thumb. The second video showcases the hand with a moustache and vibrant red hair. The third one captures the hand in an all-black ensemble with a leather jacket, jeans and uber-cool sunglasses.

Watch the video here:

Throughout the clips, the man went on to move his fingers just like a dancer shakes his legs. The movements were so perfect that it would be hard for viewers to understand the actual concept at a glance. Moonwalking to some popular Hip Hop steps were on display, reminding users of the legendary Michael Jackson.

Viewers unquestionably enjoyed those finger dance performances and a sea of red heart emojis in the comment section says it all. Comments like “superb" and “amazing" were dropped in the comment section. Since being dropped on Instagram, the post has accumulated more than 5,800 likes.