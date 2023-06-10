This Mobile Atta Chakki Machine Is Desi Jugaad At Its Best

The internet never fails to amaze us with its vast collection of videos showcasing incredible instances of jugaad, where people find innovative ways to simplify their daily tasks. The latest in the list is a video shared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan. It features an atta chakki (flour grinder) machine, which is cleverly attached to a bike. As the video progresses, a man is seen placing a handful of grains into the machine’s inlet. In just a few seconds, the machine starts working and grinds the grains into a fine powder.

Tagging industrialist, Anand Mahindra in the post, the officer captioned, “My mom sent me this video. This guy came to my home with this ‘Atta Chakki Machine.’ What an innovation."

The captivating video has already amassed an impressive 1 lakh views along with a range of reactions by people, expressing their admiration for the person behind this clever creation.

Seeing a humorous angle in the video, a user called the jugaad a “revolution in mankind". “Finally, the historic battle between a father and his son will be settled as to ‘Atta kon le ke aaega?’ This is not just innovation, this is a revolution in mankind," he wrote.

Another user voiced their opinion, stating the importance of encouraging such innovations.

Reflecting on India’s potential of such innovation, a comment acknowledged the challenges, but remained hopeful.

Praising the resourcefulness of Indians, a user highlighted the impact of poverty on making such creative and economical solutions.

A few years ago, Awanish Sharan shared another intriguing video showcasing a cycle chakki, a similar machine that serves dual purposes: exercise and grinding atta. This unique invention caught the attention of social media users, who were thoroughly impressed by its two-in-one functionality.

The IAS officer tweeted in Hindi, which loosely translated, means, “An incredible invention that offers both work and exercise, along with fantastic commentary."