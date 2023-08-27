This New Pokemon Game Will Reward You For Quality Sleep And it is An Instant Hit

Remember the good old days of competing with your friends in ‘Pokemon Go?’ The company produced billions of dollars for just getting people to roam around. Now, the company has come up with a new game which is trying to do just the opposite. Deemed as ‘Pokemon Sleep’, the game records and rewards your sleep with Pokemon. The game has been developed by Japanese games studio Select Button Inc. and published by The Pokemon Co.

A little after its launch, Pokemon Sleep became the most downloaded game during the week starting July 16. According to mobile data analytics firm data.ai, the game celebrated hitting 10 million downloads as it offered some in-game items for free.

But how does this game work? We will tell you. Players can be a part of the game by sleeping with their smartphones closer to their heads. The game softwares keeps track of the vibrations which are sensed by the phone’s sensors. Depending on the sleep metrics, you keep collecting creatures. The better are the sleep metrics, the more creatures you collect.

Tomoki Toma, a 23-year-old from just outside Tokyo who’s used Pokemon Sleep faithfully, while speaking to Bloomberg said, “I really make an effort to go to sleep at my set bedtime, which I never did before." “It’s a lot of fun collecting different Pokemon, but the game does get a little repetitive after a while," said 22-year-old Tokyo resident Reina Watanabe.

