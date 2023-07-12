This Only Shiva Temple In India Where Vaishnav Tilak Is Applied To Shivling

Our country is home to many ancient myths and legends, records of which are found in the Puranas and ancient texts. These ancient legends are testimony to our rich cultural heritage and many present structures in the country have their foundations in these. One of them is the Shiva temple in Jamui, Bihar. The Shiva temple here is extremely unique as the Shivling here is worshipped in a way which is different from all other Shivlings in the country.

Tripund tilak is applied to every Shivling, which is three straight lines of Tilak. This Tripund Shaiva tilak is used to worship Lord Shiva all over, except the temple in Jamui where a Vaishnav tilak is applied to the Shivling. According to temple priest Pankaj Pandey, this is the only such Shivling in the country. Pankaj Pandey said that the reason for this different kind of worship goes back to the days of the Ramayana.