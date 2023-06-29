This Painting Of A Pizza Spread Is 2000-Year-Old, We Are Not Joking

Archaeologists in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii have made a fascinating discovery, unearthing a 2,000-year-old painting that may depict the precursor to the beloved Italian pizza. The portrait was found during excavations in the Regio IX area of Pompeii’s archaeological park, near Naples, renowned as the birthplace of pizza. The site is believed to have been a home’s hallway, connected to a bakery. It portrays a silver platter holding a combination of fruit, leaves, a wine goblet and a round piece of bread topped with sauce and various toppings.

The archaeological site of Pompeii, where the painting depicting the pizza was found, is located a mere 23 KM away from the city of Naples.

According to Italy’s culture ministry, the flatbread depicted in the fresco “may be a distant ancestor of the modern dish." However, it does not fulfil the technical requirements to be considered a pizza as it lacks the classic ingredients of tomatoes and mozzarella. These ingredients were not available during the time the fresco was painted. Some even suggest that it could be an ancient form of tomato pie.

The site had undergone partial excavation in the 19th century. However, recent excavations resumed in January this year, nearly 2,000 years after the catastrophic volcanic eruption that buried the ancient city of Pompeii.

According to The Guardian reports, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the director of Pompeii, highlighted that the painting illustrates a contrast between a modest and humble meal and the “luxury of silver trays".

“How can we fail to think, in this regard, of pizza, which was also born as a poor dish of southern Italy, which has now conquered the world and is also served in starred restaurants," he said.