This Paneer-Loaded Bread Pakoda Fails To Triggers Our Food Cravings

Another day, another bizarre food experiment makes its way on social media. In the latest instance, a street vendor has managed to transform the iconic street snack — bread pakoda. This tea-time snack has encountered a rather unconventional transformation. The street vendor used 250 grams of paneer to prepare the snack. Yes, you read that right. As expected, this fusion didn’t resonate well with Internet users, who expressed their displeasure.

The video was posted on Instagram by food vlogger Rishabh Narang. The clip opens to the vendor picking a slice of white bread and generously spreading aloo masala on it. Following this, he places a huge 250-gram slab of paneer on top. As a final step of the preparation, he positions another slice of bread with aloo masala.

It is then immersed in a seasoned gram flour batter, ensuring a thorough and flawless coating. The next step involves deep-frying until it acquires a delectably golden brown hue. Once the cooking process is complete, he delicately cuts the bread pakoda into two halves. The video is captioned, “250 gm Paneer wala Bread Pakoda."

The video, shared on July 11, swiftly gained Instagram’s attention, amassing a staggering 34.5 million views. While some viewers criticised it for potential unhygienic practices, a considerable number expressed their disapproval of the idea of incorporating a hefty 250 grams of paneer into a bread pakoda.

An Instagram user wrote, “Mai toh ghar ki rotiya hi kha lugi. Wohi tori ki sabji kha lugi. Par ye nhi. Kabhi nhi. (I will only prefer homemade chapatti. I will eat the same vegetables, but not this. Never Ever)."

Another individual humorously added, “Me ye paneer pakoda ghar lakar pahle pakoda kha lungi or phir paneer ki sabji bna kar khaungi (I will bring this paneer pakoda at home and eat pakoda first and then cook paneer vegetable and eat it)."