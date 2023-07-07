This Pole Dance Video Inside Delhi Metro Upsets Internet

Another video of passengers dancing inside the Delhi metro has left Twitter enraged. Footage of the incident going viral on social media features two women pole dancing on a retro track. Twitteratis has urged the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to take script action against the people involved to set an example and stop the occurrence of such incidents in the future. The video opens with the duo circling around the pole of the public transport while lip-syncing retro music. Suddenly, one of them sits down hanging to the pole, while another continues her performance.

Some co-passengers in the background appear to be confused upon watching the two women, while most choose to ignore them. In the past fighting and kissing videos on Delhi Metro have emerged on social media, and now the Twitter page that shared the viral footage added pole dancing to the piling list.

With over two lakh views, the video has irked a majority of social media users, some say the Delhi Metro has become an entertainment hub and many explained such incidents leave co-passengers uncomfortable. A user commented, “Delhi metro needs serious check-up if true, it seems like a new location for reel makers."

Another added, “DMRC Should charge extra as entertainment tax from the passengers."

A fed-up Twitterati enquired, “DMRC When are you going to take action against such people? They aren’t only disturbing other passengers but demeaning metro service."

Meanwhile, a user also sympathized with people who had to witness the incident. They wrote, “Feeling sorry for the public, they had to see multiple retakes for this reel."

One more advised, “Ignoring is the best approach as long as it is only singing and dancing."

Previously, a video of a girl grooving to a Punjabi track inside Delhi Metro gained traction on social media. “Yes I know this is not allowed but I just did this for the first time in Delhi Metro," the girl captioned her dance video.