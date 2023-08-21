This Prank By Coffee Shop Reminds Internet Of The Exorcist

Imagine enjoying a cup of coffee and a delicious slice of cake when something straight out of a horror movie unfolds right before your eyes. This was an unexpected and terrifying experience for a group of unsuspecting customers, thanks to a brilliantly executed prank that has now become an internet sensation. The mind-boggling witchcraft-themed prank, which has gone viral, is being hailed as one of the greatest pranks ever seen. This captivating stunt was devised as a creative and unique way to promote the 2013 movie Carrie.

The marketing team behind the film orchestrated this elaborate prank, which unfolded in a cozy New York City coffee shop. They meticulously prepared the entire cafe, including erecting a fake wall right in the middle of the shop, complete with a pulley system. Tables and chairs in the shop were remote-controlled, while items like pictures and books were rigged to be spring-loaded’.

To capture every reaction, hidden cameras were strategically placed throughout the shop, and a convincing stuntman was enlisted to add authenticity to the prank.

The caption of the YouTube video of this prank says “What if telekinesis was real? How would you react? Our hidden camera experiment captures the reactions of unsuspecting customers at a New York City coffee shop as they witness a telekinetic event."

Watch it here:

In the prank, the stuntman, posing as a barista, accidentally spills coffee on a woman’s laptop. In her fury, the woman seemingly uses ‘telekinetic’ powers to throw him against the wall without actually touching him. The reactions of the customers are nothing short of priceless. The video has a staggering number of views of almost 8 crores and over 40,000 comments since its initial upload in 2013, as people couldn’t resist sharing their reactions.