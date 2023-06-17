This Ramen Bowl With Whole Unskinned Frog Is Not At All Good

People innovate weird food combinations across the world. Be it Maggi made with Fanta or dosa ice-cream rolls, there are no limits to what some people will add to food for the sake of standing out. In Taiwan, one eatery has introduced a new Ramen dish that comes topped with an unskinned frog and it has named the dish “Frog Frog Frog Ramen". The dish is served by Yuan Ramen in Yunlin County, Taiwan and costs $ 8.14 (Rs 667).

The dish is made of a fish-based broth poured over buckwheat ramen noodles, some clams condiments and a whole frog which weighs around 200 grams. In the Facebook post, the restaurant wrote in Mandarin which translates to, “The frog is uncut, unpeeled and customizable, all are welcome to chew on the whole thing."

The eatery is aware that the dish might get popular and many might only be interested to take a photo of it rather than ordering the dish for themselves. As a solution to that, the restaurant has also informed in the post that one can also click pictures of the dish, but have to pay $ 3.26 (Rs 267.03).

