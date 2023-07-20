This Rare Pink Dolphin Will Make You Rub Your Eyes Twice

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie marketing is taking the world by storm, painting everything pink. Now, it seems even nature is joining in on the fun. A remarkable video was recently re-shared on Twitter, featuring a rare pink dolphin spotted in the Gulf of Mexico, just off the coast of Louisiana.

According to a report by CBS, the original video was posted on Facebook by Thurman Gustin, a seasoned fisherman who has been casting his line along a river in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, for over two decades. Last week, Gustin had an extraordinary encounter when he spotted two rare pink dolphins swimming in the waters.

Advertisement

Gustin managed to capture one of the dolphins on video as it emerged from the waves. He shared his astonishment, mentioning that while dolphins are a common sight in the area, this pink one was truly a surprising find. The news outlet further reported that the sighting stands as one of his most memorable wildlife experiences, and Gustin revealed that there were several other pink dolphins swimming alongside the one he recorded.

Advertisement

Experts at World Wildlife Fund have identified this special creature as the Amazon River dolphin, also known as boto or the pink river dolphin. They inhabit freshwater regions, predominantly found in the Amazon and Orinoco River basins in Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, and a few other locations. Though they are relatively abundant in population, certain factors, such as dams disrupting their habitats and pollution in rivers and lakes, have classified them as vulnerable in specific areas.