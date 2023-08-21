This Rasmalai Music Video Is For All The Dessert Lovers Out There

Internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate’s musical creations have consistently attracted audiences, highlighting his extraordinary talent. Whether it’s his ingenious remake of “Rasode Mein Kon Tha" or his imaginative recreation of “Besharam Rang," this music producer consistently proves his versatility on social media. Yashraj Mukhate is back with a fresh creation, but this time he is showing his love for the dessert Rasmalai in the most endearing manner imaginable.

The clip begins to show him holding an earthen bowl brimming with the delightful dessert. Upon savouring the first delectable bite, the scene seamlessly transitions, revealing Yashraj immersed in his Rasmalai dreamland, depicted through animation. The delightful animation, combined with the lyrics, elevates the song’s entertainment value to new heights.

Offering a sneak peek of the video, he posted a teaser on his Instagram account along with a caption that read, “This song is my love letter for my most favourite dessert, Rasmalai!" Within the caption, he also extended credits to the people who contributed to creating this masterpiece.

Watch the video

Didn’t the video instantly trigger a craving for rasmalai? Shared a few hours ago, the video has already amassed an impressive 469k views. The audience’s response has been overwhelmingly positive, with viewers expressing their thoughts on both the music video and its innovative concept in the comments section.

An Instagram user praised Yashraj, saying, “The feels we get after listening to these amazing pieces of art by you. You are amazing, outstanding, powerhouse of talent. There is no one like you. We are fortunate enough to listen to the music or every piece of art, which you create. Please keep creating best content like this… you are the present and the FUTURE of the music industry."

“While everyone is writing a song about love…this dude come up with this masterpiece," added another.

One of the users claimed that he ordered Rasmalai by pausing the video in the middle, stating, “Reel bich me rokkar rasmalai mangwai hai maine, itna bhayanak craving hui na phla shot dekhkar hi (I have ordered Rasmalai by stopping in the reel in the middle, it was so tempting after seeing the first shot)."