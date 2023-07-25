This Reddit Post Is Reason Why You Should Never Work At A Toxic Place

Having a workplace that encourages you, promotes you and believes in you is nothing short of a blessing. When you don’t have an environment that believes in your work and effort, it can leave you feeling worthless like it has in the case of this Reddit user. Narrating the ordeal in a now-viral post, the person revealed that he came back to the office after being sick for over a week only to be confronted by the boss. The employee received an email where the boss says he wants to have a meeting.

As the meeting started, the boss tore into the employee, suggesting that the person has not been able to do the simplest of tasks. This came as a shock to the employee who claims to be doing hard work, taking up even extra tasks. “He told me I can no longer work from home because I need to be able to ‘learn more from the office environment’ and that I need to speed up the process of finding a new job because I’m one write-up away from being fired," the Reddit user adds in the post.

Advertisement

The practice of getting into these meetings has become common for the employee who claims, “Every day I’m being dragged into these meetings and told I’m stupid, I’m worthless, and that my future is in jeopardy. I feel defeated and I honestly don’t know what more to do. I’m depressed when I’m here and I’m constantly stressed because I am always being watched. I’m tired of being a punching bag."

Fed up with the humiliation, the employee reveals he is appearing for another job interview and hopes to get it. “I have an interview today and I really hope that I get this position because I am tired of feeling like I am in Hell," the post added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Soon after the post, fellow Reddit users flooded the comment section showing support for the employee. “You’ve got this, that boss doesn’t deserve you," a user wrote, while another commented, “Sounds like he’s trying to get you to quit so he doesn’t have to fire you and pay unemployment."

“Use company time to find yourself a job where you are appreciated and respected. Your manager has no ability to manage people," advised an individual.