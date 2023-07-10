This Reunion Of Leopard Cub With Mother Is Tale Of Pure Love

In a truly heartwarming display, a 45-day-old male leopard cub was successfully reunited with its mother near Chas village located near Manchar Forest Range in Pune, Maharashtra. The reunion was made possible by the collaborative efforts of Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department. This heartening incident has managed to put smiles on the faces of many, giving us a glimpse of a world where humans and wildlife can coexist harmoniously.

The story unfolded when earlier this week a leopard cub was found near an onion storage house. The villagers wasted no time in reporting the incident to the forest department. Forest officials promptly responded and safely rescued the young cub, ensuring its well-being.

Advertisement

Once in their care, the cub was taken to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre in Junnar, which is operated by Wildlife SOS. There, a veterinary team conducted a thorough examination and determined that the cub was an incredibly young male, approximately 1.5 months old.

Dr Akhilesh Dhage, the Veterinary Officer at Wildlife SOS, explained that they had noticed that “the cub was alert but a little dehydrated." He added explaining that the possible reason could be attributed to the current monsoon weather conditions, with the rains causing a drop in temperature.

The team provided necessary hydration therapy to the cub to improve its health.