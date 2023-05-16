This Robot is Programmed to Find Misplaced Objects

Researchers at the University of Waterloo, Canada, are working on a robot capable of identifying different objects and of finding them in a given space. The aim is to be able to assist people with conditions such as dementia by helping them to easily locate their glasses, their medication or their smartphone, for example. The secret lies in the robot’s programming and its ability to have an “artificial memory." The goal is to make it a veritable companion for people who may be struggling with memory loss or confusion.

To carry out this research, the scientists used a Fetch mobile manipulator robot, which they use in many other experiments. Equipped with a camera, it can perceive the world around it. Using a dedicated object detection algorithm, the researchers were able to program the robot to recognize, track and remember specific objects in its field of view. Concretely, it can distinguish different objects and record their movements to better locate them if necessary. In addition, a graphical interface has been specially developed so that users can choose the objects they want to track and find them from their phone or computer.

Initial tests have already been carried out, and caregivers may soon be called upon to help improve the project further. The next step will be to conduct user studies among people without disabilities, before launching the first tests among people with dementia.

