This Sarpanch Of Rajasthan Panchayat, Who Served For 25 Years, Is Still Revered In The State

Sarpanch of a village is known for working tirelessly for the improvement of their locality. Over the past few years, they have been putting a lot of effort into transforming their villages with the support of the Rural Development Department. They are elected by the people with the help of a voting system. Today, we will talk about one person, who was elected five times (served for 25 years) by the people of his village as their sarpanch.

Prem Singh Bhati, the sarpanch of Kheenvsar, was one such sarpanch of the bygone era, whose stories are still remembered by the locals. He is fondly remembered by people to date. His commitment to justice, benevolent attitude towards the public, and life dedicated to the welfare of the people earned him a place in the hearts of the locals. Prem Singh Bhati diligently carried out his duties, while keeping the welfare of the public at the forefront, and was always mindful of the principles of justice. In recognition of his work and conduct, the villagers collectively erected his statue in the market of Kheenvsar.

Prem Singh Bhati was born on August 23, 1933. His life was always dedicated to the service of people. Before becoming the sarpanch, he worked in the fortress of Kheenvsar. In the year 1965, he contested the sarpanch elections. Prem Singh Bhati always welcomed and honoured his opponents by presenting them with garlands and turbans. He took his last breath on June 24, 1991. His tenure as a sarpanch was from 1965 to 1990.

Residents attest that Prem Singh Bhati was known for his commitment to justice. He never dispensed justice based on caste or class. If there was a dispute between two parties, he would make both of them sit together and deliver a fair judgement. He would also punish the guilty individual, according to the nature of their crime. Whatever offence someone committed, he ensured that the punishment matched the crime.