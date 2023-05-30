This Seagull Scarer Earns Rs 20,000 Per Day, Drives Away Birds

After the COVID-19 pandemic, job scarcity has been one of the major issues in the world. Currently, many employees have been laid off from many reputed companies. Due to the lack of job opportunities and high competition in the market, many people have resorted to jobs that are different from their educational qualifications. People are also working part-time shifts to earn that extra penny. Recently, a unique job opening was posted by a restaurant in the UK.

Mr Chips Chippy Company, located on Whitby Harbour in the United Kingdom, placed an unusual job advertisement. They need someone who drives away the seagulls from snatching people’s food and is expected to shoo away birds from the surrounding area. According to reports, it was found that the organisation was willing to pay Rs 20,000 per day for this position. If you drive away the sparrows, you receive Rs 20,000 from the accounts department in the evening.

Initially, when the job posting went viral, many applied for it. However, they failed to stop the seagulls from snatching food until 18-year-old Cory Grieveson came on board. He has been successful as a live seagull deterrent. He revealed that his shift starts at 6 a.m. along the famous holiday destination’s harbourfront during the summer months. He also said that he was attracted to the job because he was fascinated by birds after bird-watching with his grandfather in his childhood.

Cory said, “I just charge at the seagulls when I see them. I also have to look out for them going near people, and when they do, I run at them and get them away." Describing the job, he added there are times when the seagulls have taken revenge. He said that they hit him on the side of the face with their wings before snatching away the food. He also said that these seagulls even poop all over his car to get their revenge.