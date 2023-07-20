This Shah Rukh Khan Doppelganger Recreated His Bandaged Look From Jawan And It Is 'Spot On'

The teaser of Jawan took the internet by storm since its release earlier this month. Shah Rukh Khan’s devoted fanbase was ecstatic to see their favourite actor in multiple looks in the preview. On the other hand, the teaser made history as it quickly crossed a remarkable 112 Million views on YouTube within 24 hours, setting a new record. Many SRK fans attempted to recreate his looks from the upcoming film, but no one seemed to capture his charming personality until his lookalike, Ibrahim Qadri shared his video. Qadri flawlessly pulled off Khan’s bandaged look, leaving fans amazed.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Qadri wrote, “Jawan," followed by fire emoji.

With over 1 million views, fans and followers are astonished by Ibrahim Qadri’s attention to detail and his ability to capture the essence of Shah Rukh Khan’s character from Jawan. Many can’t help but appreciate the uncanny similarity between the two.

Reacting to the clip, a user wrote, “Excellent act."

Another wrote, “Asli SRK to yeh lag raha hai. (He looks like the real SRK)."

“Ibrahim Bhai aap hi asli Jawan Ho. (You are the real Jawan)," a user commented.

Another user expressing their excitement for the movie wrote, “Can’t wait for Jawan."

A user shared, “Agar ye bhai khud trailer bana ke upload karde koi pehchan nahi payega. (If he recreates and uploads the trailer himself, no one will recognize it)."

Meanwhile, more social media users expressed their admiration by sharing heart and fire emojis.

In one of the clips, Ibrahim Qadri even recreated Shah Rukh Khan’s dance on the iconic song Beqarar Karke Hume Yun Na Jaiye, which is featured at the end of the Jawan Prevue.

Watch the video below: