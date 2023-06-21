This Shiva Temple In Bihar's Bhojpur Has Shivling That Grows Taller Every Year

The Budhwa Mahadev temple in Ara City of Bhojpur district is considered one of the oldest temples to exist and has a connection to the Mahabharata. It is believed that when the Pandavas were in exile, they used to worship Lord Shiva here. In the Medieval age, Raja Bhoj was also believed to hold pujas in the Budhwa Mahadev temple. But the most interesting fact about the temple is yet to come.

It is widely believed that the Shivling established in this temple thousands of years ago grows taller with time. According to locals who have lived in the vicinity for generations, the Shivling used to be very small earlier but now it has grown to a height of over 4 feet. Mahant Ajit Mishra, the priest at the temple, also claims the same and says that his ancestors have been chief priests of the temple for generations and they have all seen the Shivling grow in height. If that does not amaze you yet, the temple has yet another wonder. The water from the Shivling is said to cure skin diseases, something many devotees can swear by.