This Shocking Picture Of Antarctica Sky Has Everyone Talking

The frozen beauty of Antarctica is beyond comprehension. The coldest and driest of all seven continents, the area looks dreamy with vast ice sheets filling the landscape. Another unique phenomenon that Antarctica experiences is that the sun doesn’t rise and set every day. According to NASA, it takes about two months from August to October for the sun to rise and it stays daylight in the continent until March before the land is plunged into complete darkness. Now, a content creator who is popular for documenting his life in Antarctica has given fans a sneak peek at what sunrise looks like in a series of social media updates. Identified as Matty Jordan, one of his latest TikTok clips titled “What Antarctica looks like outside today" has racked up millions of views online.

In the video, the man pans the camera through a metal door as white-coat of frozen ice covers the entire area, as per LadBible. The footage explains it had been three days since the sun rose on the continent with the landscape illuminated with bright rays. Though light covers the area, the surrounding looks quite gloomy and the content creator adds, “It’s pretty overcast so it’s unlikely that we’ll see the sun today." While sharing the clip on TikTok, Matty Jordan wrote, “Antarctica is not looking her finest today, but she’s still beautiful."

In a subsequent Instagram post, Matty captured the stunning hues of the Antarctic skies leaving the internet mesmerized. “The return of the sun is bringing phenomenal colours that we haven’t seen for many months. This is one of my favourite photos from our sunrise adventure over the weekend. So simple, yet so profound. I love the contrast in colours and textures and how the colours individually add to the image," he captioned the photo.

The content creator concluded, “A warm yellow and orange sunset juxtaposed to the blues of a freezing frozen ocean covered in snow. Antarctica feels fake."