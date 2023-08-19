This Shop In Varanasi Sells Chessboard And Pieces Worth Rs 1.4 Lakh

A high-end luxury brand is a great way to make a statement. Those classy shoes, bags, signature high heels or even that expensive scarf makes you feel like they are good investments. But people have gone to great lengths to get luxury items which are just customised for them or are exclusively available for a few items. People often tend to visit aboard and get things but this shop in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh has seized the attention of many for its luxury items.

Nitin Jewelers located at Thatheri market in Varanasi has introduced a chess game worth Rs 1.40 lakh. The speciality of the chessboard is that it is made of silver and has gold-coated chess pieces.

The shop owner, Nitin Aggarwal shared with News 18 that this is the first time when he got an exclusive order to make it. He also said that this chessboard is imported mainly from abroad and the chess pieces are not made of regular silver but are 22-carat silver.

Nitin also mentioned that around 1.5 kilograms of silver are used to make chess pieces. Apart from this, chess enthusiasts are also loving the pieces ever since the news surfaced online. He added that they have received such an order earlier as well like a carom board, Ludo but it was the first time someone demanded a chess game.