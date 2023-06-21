This Social Media Influencer Couple Lives In A Van And It's Some Adventure

Social media influencer couple Courtnie and Nate have chosen to give up their traditional apartment and convert a van into a house on wheels. A video posted on their Instagram channel, Courtandnate, is going viral on social media. In the video, Courtnie is telling about her nighttime routine living in the van, solo in a city and the obstacles she faces living in an environment like this. The dog, Tonkins is also seen in the video, relaxing on her bed.

With never-seen-before technological advancements in the twenty-first century, people have started to make changes in their lifestyles and accommodation. They are choosing to live by their own rules and with the utmost freedom. One such video is going viral on social media where a woman recorded herself living in a van alone with her dog. She talked about her night routine and how she lives in a van in general.

She starts by emptying the container, which she uses as a toilet to get the hardest task out of the way first. She takes the dog out for a walk and then finds a place to park in an area where she is not bothered much. She tells about the rest of her routine, which includes showering, tidying up the van, having dinner and then getting ready to sleep. By the end of the video, she says that she often thinks, “What am I doing with my life?" But once she goes to bed, she feels that she has been transported into her safe and cosy place.

The caption of the now-viral video says, “A pretty accurate representation of what the majority of nights have looked like for the past 4 years. City van life can be draining, but I think I’ve just become used to it at this point. It also makes the times we do get to camp in beautiful, wide open spaces feel that much sweeter."