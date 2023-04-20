This Specially Abled Man Sells Samosas On Wheelchair To Fulfil His IAS Dream

We often come across inspiring stories of people who toil throughout the day just to make the ends meet or sometimes to inch closer to their goal. Now, a video has come to light of a specially-abled man from Nagpur, Maharashtra, who sells samosa to fund his IAS dream. He goes around in his wheelchair selling the snack at a nominal price to save money for his studies. In the clip, shared by a food blogger on Instagram, the man identified as Suraj is seen sitting in a wheelchair with a container filled with samosas. Introducing himself, Suraj says he completed his Bachelor of Science from Nagpur University but couldn’t bag a job anywhere. “So, I started this samosa shop," he adds.

According to the blogger, Suraj nurtures the dream of becoming an IAS officer and has been saving money to study for the exam.

While having the conversation, Suraj fetches some samosas from a container and serves them in a newspaper with some green chillies and onions. According to a small sign on his wheelchair, Suraj sells the samosas for just Rs 15 per plate.

On being asked if he is able to walk, Suraj says he struggles to walk long distances and thus uses the wheelchair.

The clip collected more than 3 lakh views on the platform where many seemed inspired by Suraj’s grit. “Inspirational not letting his disability affect his aspirations true inspiration," a user said. Another wrote, “I am from Nagpur and will definitely visit his place to have that delicious samosa".

Many in the comment section offered to help Suraj while others also appreciated the food blogger for sharing Suraj’s story.

