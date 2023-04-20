Trends :Arjun TendulkarOptical IllusionMadhuri DixitFaf Du PlessisCristiano Ronaldo
Home » Viral » This Specially Abled Man Sells Samosas On Wheelchair To Fulfil His IAS Dream

This Specially Abled Man Sells Samosas On Wheelchair To Fulfil His IAS Dream

Suraj said he completed his Bachelor of Science from Nagpur University but couldn’t bag a job anywhere.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 14:11 IST

Delhi, India

Suraj goes around in his wheelchair selling samosas as he struggles to walk long distances. (credits: Instagram/ youtubeswadofficial )
Suraj goes around in his wheelchair selling samosas as he struggles to walk long distances. (credits: Instagram/ youtubeswadofficial )

We often come across inspiring stories of people who toil throughout the day just to make the ends meet or sometimes to inch closer to their goal. Now, a video has come to light of a specially-abled man from Nagpur, Maharashtra, who sells samosa to fund his IAS dream. He goes around in his wheelchair selling the snack at a nominal price to save money for his studies. In the clip, shared by a food blogger on Instagram, the man identified as Suraj is seen sitting in a wheelchair with a container filled with samosas. Introducing himself, Suraj says he completed his Bachelor of Science from Nagpur University but couldn’t bag a job anywhere. “So, I started this samosa shop," he adds.

According to the blogger, Suraj nurtures the dream of becoming an IAS officer and has been saving money to study for the exam.

Advertisement

While having the conversation, Suraj fetches some samosas from a container and serves them in a newspaper with some green chillies and onions. According to a small sign on his wheelchair, Suraj sells the samosas for just Rs 15 per plate.

On being asked if he is able to walk, Suraj says he struggles to walk long distances and thus uses the wheelchair.

The clip collected more than 3 lakh views on the platform where many seemed inspired by Suraj’s grit. “Inspirational not letting his disability affect his aspirations true inspiration," a user said. Another wrote, “I am from Nagpur and will definitely visit his place to have that delicious samosa".

RELATED NEWS

Many in the comment section offered to help Suraj while others also appreciated the food blogger for sharing Suraj’s story.

Advertisement

Last month, a Twitter post about a fresh juice seller in Bengaluru left many motivated. According to a user, he met the seller on the streets of Bengaluru and learned that the vendor, Kumkum Mridha, had a YouTube channel of his own and even attached QR codes to his cart. He managed to gain 1.8K subscribers on his channel where he promotes his fruit juice business to reach more and more customers.

Mridha makes videos about different fruits and shares recipes. Another person, who knew Mridha, said the vendor offers discounts to those who subscribe to his YouTube channel. In the photo shared along with the post, Mridha is seen standing behind his cart which has several signs including a QR code for his YouTube channel.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: April 20, 2023, 13:39 IST
last updated: April 20, 2023, 14:11 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Eid 2023 Outfit Ideas Inspired By Bollywood Divas: Sonam Kapoor In Anarkali, Sara Ali Khan In Sharara, Aditi Rao Hydari In Kurta

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Oozes Oomph In Green Dress With Plunging Neckline, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Red Carpet Looks