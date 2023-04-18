This Story Of 73-Year-Old Super Cool Mom Is A Reminder That Life Is About Fun

Author Preeti Shenoy shared a heart-warming story of her mother, who has been living her life to the fullest and setting an example for others. Offering glimpses of her mother enjoying a vacation, the author penned down a note, mentioning the life struggles of the 73-year-old. Preeti revealed that her mother got married at the age of 19 and since then her father had always been present to protect her. But all changed after his death in 2006. Preeti claimed that her mother was “shattered," as she never did anything without him. Despite such circumstances, she refused to live with her children. But years later, with the help of resilience and self-love, she is thriving in life.

Preeti said that “it was a climb back" and she is very “proud of her" mother. Not just that but she also has embarked on adventures and has started to have fun. Posting a glimpse of her mother holidaying, Preeti wrote, “This is my mom who is 73. She married at 19 and my dad shielded her from everything. He died in 2006. My mom had never done a single thing without him. She was shattered. It was a slow climb back. She refused to live with me or my bro. Look at her now! So proud of her!"

The post features a picture that shows Preeti’s mother sitting on a snow-bike, as she poses for the camera. Flashing her beautiful smile in the camera, she can be seen decked in a complete winter ensemble. There is also a video that shows the author’s mother vibing to a popular Malayalam song Jimikki Kammal while sitting in what appears to be a Shikhara boat.

Expectedly, Preeti’s post left innumerable users inspired, as they flooded the comments section wishing the best for her mother. While several showered her with love, a few claimed that in the picture it appears as if she is about to feature in a James Bond film and is performing an action sequence. One user commented, “Blessing her with many more years filled with joy and travel. God bless you. Parents are everything." To this Preeti responded, “Thank you so much. It means a lot. My dad would’ve been so proud of her too."

Another wrote, “Super cool. Please do tell her she looks like she’s starring in a desi bond movie chase scene." The funny comment made Preeti laugh, and she replied, “Haha will surely do!"

A third user commented, “She is living her life now, better late than never, kudos to her."

