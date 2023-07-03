This Street Photographer Uses Vintage 1860 Camera To Capture Pictures

In today’s time, the internet is flooded with selfies and portrait pictures, however, back in the day, visiting a professional photo studio was considered a luxury that many couldn’t afford. During those days, street photographers played a vital role and recently, the story of Tikam Chand, a third-generation photographer, has taken the internet by storm. He is seen using a vintage 1860 Carl Zeiss Jena box camera to click mesmerising pictures on the streets of Jaipur. The camera was a precious gift presented by the Maharaja of Jaipur to Tikam Chand’s ancestor, Pahari Lal, who served as the official photographer for the Maharaja.

Maroof Umar, an Instagram user, shared the video of Tikam Chand setting up his camera in front of Jaipur’s iconic Hawa Mahal to capture pictures of tourists. Umar shared that the man processes the photos using the same techniques used during the early days of photography.

“The camera requires many repairs and is the last of its kind in the world. It could not have a more loving caretaker than Tikam Chand ji, who knows every last nut and bolt in the apparatus. Quite revolutionary for its time, the camera has a darkroom, fixer, developer and film box all inside the 20 kg apparatus," he added.

Social media users were deeply inspired by the man’s dedication to preserving the art of vintage photography.

A user wrote, “This is what quality content looks like."

Sharing their own experience, a person wrote, “Went here & got a picture clicked two weeks ago. It was an exquisite experience. The picture turned out to be really cool and vintage and the uncle was such a sweetheart, explaining the working of the camera to us & even clicking pictures of us from our cameras. It was a very unique experience - recommend to everyone to try it out once."

“I can’t believe it! I have been shot by this man in Jaipur and now I find him here. World is small. If you meet him, don’t hesitate it’s an exquisite moment and the photo itself is absolutely stunning. Really feels like it is an old shot from 50 years ago," read a reply.