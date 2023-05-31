This Surprise Birthday Performance For Man With Down Syndrome Is Siblings Goals

In a heartwarming display of love and creativity, four loving sisters went above and beyond to make the day extra special for their brother, who has Down syndrome. The sisters surprised their brother Ted with a personalised song for his birthday. They transformed the lyrics of Mary Wells’ My Guy into Our Ted. The heartfelt tribute, captured on camera, shows Ted sitting in a chair, completely engrossed in his sisters’ performance.

The Instagram page Magically News shared the sweet video, highlighting the sisters’ motivation to do something extraordinary for their brother. “His sisters said that Ted never runs out of love for others, so they wanted to do something special for his 60th birthday. And he loved every second," the caption reads.

The video has garnered over 1 lakh views along with a flood of heartfelt messages from social media users who were moved by the sisters’ sweet gesture and the joy it brought to Ted.

“I don’t know if my heart can handle this," a user wrote while another person acknowledged the blessing of having such loving sisters, “To be given sisters like this is a true blessing of God."

A third user expressed, “Oh my heart!! How beautiful was that?? How blessed you all are."

A person praised their bond, calling them a “wonderful family".

The kindness displayed in the video left another viewer wondering, “How do I digest this pure kindness?"

In another similar moving gesture for the family, a woman named Paula Ximena Trivio demonstrated her deep appreciation for her parents during her graduation ceremony. After successfully earning her journalism degree from Minuto de Dios University Corporation in Colombia. Paula honoured her parents by presenting them with her graduation cap and stole. She went a step further and handed over her hard-earned degree certificate to her parents, making it a wholesome family moment. “We did it together. Seeing their little faces makes up for everything that this long road was. Thank you for never abandoning me and thanks to life for giving me the joy of living this moment with you. I love you," Paula wrote along with the video.

The gesture made Paula’s parents emotional, and they could be seen having tears in their eyes.