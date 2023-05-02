This Tale Of Penis-Shaped Iceberg Has Many Twists

Photographs of a penis-shaped iceberg have gone viral on social media. The pictures of the bizarre shape iceberg, off the coast of Newfoundland in Canada, were caught on camera by a photographer named Ken Pretty. Posting the photos on his personal Facebook page, he confirmed the pictures were captured last Thursday, April 27. Interestingly, Pretty hails from the town namely Dildo in Newfoundland, which has only added a hilarious pun to his new discovery.

The photographer identified the iceberg’s name to be Harbour Grace.

Take a look at it here:

During an interaction with The Guardian, Ken Pretty recalled the time he noticed the strange shape of the iceberg. From the land, it wasn’t much clear but when the photographer sent his drone to the location, he was taken aback by its look. “Looking from the land, it wasn’t quite clear. But once I got the drone out there, it was unreal how much it looked like – well, you know," he said. Pretty also opened up about the fact that people have theorized his photographs to be fake. He deems the uncanny resemblance of the penis shape to be the main reason behind the misunderstanding.

Asserting the fact that it is real, Pretty added, “People don’t believe it’s real. They think it’s photoshopped and all that. I can tell you - it’s real." However, while concluding his interaction, the photographer revealed that the shape of the iceberg no longer remains the same.

The comment section of his Facebook post has been filled with hilarious responses from social media users. While some are using hilarious puns, many believe the photos have been altered and aren’t real.

A user joked, “I thought cold water made them shrink," another asked, “Is that where baby icebergs come from."

The photos have been viewed and shared by over six thousand people on the social media..

In a similar instance, previously, photos of a penis-shaped fish left the internet in a state of shock. Clicked by Josie Jones, a free diver, and photographer, claims she found the strange seaworm while exploring the ocean around Rye Front Beach in Victoria, Australia.

The photos that were shared on Instagram became an instant laughingstock for her followers.

