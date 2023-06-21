This Tamil Nadu Care Centre Is Conducting Health Check-Up For Elephants

The majestic giants of the wild, elephants, are known to be empathetic and sensitive creatures. The tuskers might look resilient and strong, but a little help can always be great for supporting their health. IAS Officer Supriya Sahu shared a glimpse of a special health check-up camp for elephants. On her Twitter handle, she posted two snapshots that captured the essence of this extraordinary initiative. The first image showcased a gentle giant being closely monitored by a team of dedicated professionals. The second snapshot featured the remarkable individuals who have undertaken the responsibility of ensuring the well-being of these magnificent animals.

Accompanying the photos was a tweet that revealed the significance of the health check-up camp. There were also other details of this interesting initiative that were revealed. This initiative, aimed at preserving the health and vitality of the elephants gave a glimpse into the commitment and expertise of the veterinary doctors involved. The check-up camp not only includes comprehensive health assessments but also specialized eye examinations to address cataract concerns. Officer Sahu wrote, “Master health check-up for all our 26 jumbos is going on at TN Forest Kozhikamudi camp in Anamalai Tiger Reserve by our expert Veterinary doctors including eye check-ups for cataract, etc. Well done Team Coimbatore."

The snapshots shared by Officer Sahu were widely appreciated by social media users. Many praised the efforts of the veterinary doctors and the entire Coimbatore team for their commitment to wildlife preservation. The photographs garnered widespread attention, spreading awareness about the crucial role played by such health check-up camps in ensuring the well-being of wildlife creatures. “Great, best wishes to all the foresters and the jumbos & wild animals under their care," a tweet read.

Another user wrote, “Big effort and well done Foresters. God bless."

