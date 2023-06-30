This Teacher Wore A Dress Coloured By Her Students On Last Day Of School

Teachers play a vital role in the lives of young children, acting as second parents and imparting essential skills and values. However, some teachers go above and beyond their duties to create a strong bond with their students. A heartwarming video, currently making waves on Instagram, showcases an extraordinary connection between a kindergarten teacher and her students. The viral clip captures the teacher surprising the students with a dress that features drawings made by them.

Before unveiling the dress to her students, the woman shares an intriguing backstory with the viewers. She explained, “A few weeks ago I told my first class ever that they would be allowed to colour on my white dress for the last day of school. They were so excited. The day is finally here, the dress is all done. It’s the last day I’m going to wear it and we’re going to see their reactions."

As the video progresses, a student’s voice can be heard playfully reminding her that she had forgotten to wear the dress. Moments later, the teacher reveals the colourful dress to her students and the classroom gets filled with enthusiastic screams, creating an atmosphere of pure happiness.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the teacher, Heather Stansberry wrote, “The dress reveal!! Such a happy/sad day. My heart is so full."

A user wrote, “Imagine wearing it to their graduations in the future," another shared, “The kids are never going to forget her and her kindness! That’s where a core memory formed for a lifetime."

A user observed, “Whoever drew that bird is going places. But honestly, all of them are so good."

“These kids are never gonna forget you. You’ve become their favourite teacher for life," read a reply.

A person, sharing their own experience, wrote, “My teacher did something like this for our kindergarten class! It was an apron though, she baked a lot, with all of our handprints then we got to make animals out of our hands. I still remember it to this day."