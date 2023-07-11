Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
This Telangana Man Wears 2 Kg Gold Around His Neck And Is Often Mistaken For Movie Star

When people see Naredla Praveen Kumar, a resident of Telangana's Warangal, they think that there's a movie shooting going on nearby.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local18

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 12:11 IST

Delhi, India

Kumar has ties to city officials and lawmakers but politics doesn't interest him.
Wearing gold jewellery is an old Indian tradition. It is considered a symbol of wealth, prosperity and good fortune in Indian culture, and it is often given as a gift during festivals and special occasions. Physical gold includes buying gold jewellery, coins and bars. These jewellery are the first choice for women. But today we are going to tell you about a man, who is equally fond of gold. His unique style incorporates wearing 2 kg of gold around his neck.

He is Naredla Praveen Kumar, famously known as Warangal Eagle Praveen Naredla. He was born in Warangal in Telangana and currently resides in the Kashibugga area. One could recognise him as a man wearing the figure of a flying hawk around his neck and there is an amulet under it.

When people see him, they doubt whether he is an actor and whether a movie shooting is going on nearby. But when they come to know of the reality, people get shocked that such a flamboyant man also exists. Despite being a 40-year-old and a father of three, he still looks very young with his fashion sense, as per reports.

    • Naredla Praveen Kumar is very famous in his town but still, politics doesn’t interest him and he has never been a part of any campaign or local elections although, he has ties to city officials and lawmakers. He shared in an interview that he liked hawks, tigers and lions since he was a young child. He explained that he discovered some intriguing information about this in the Garuda Purana when asked about him wearing this particular pattern.

    He also claimed that ever since he was a young child, he had the idea to break away from the norm and be different. He shared that ladies used to stare at him incredulously. Kumar said that his parents don’t appreciate his style but he believes his wife and kids will. The man added that people enjoy inviting and introducing him to events, weddings and trips. Praveen also shared that he has got film offers as well.

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: July 11, 2023, 12:11 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 12:11 IST
