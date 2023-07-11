This Telangana Man Wears 2 Kg Gold Around His Neck And Is Often Mistaken For Movie Star

Wearing gold jewellery is an old Indian tradition. It is considered a symbol of wealth, prosperity and good fortune in Indian culture, and it is often given as a gift during festivals and special occasions. Physical gold includes buying gold jewellery, coins and bars. These jewellery are the first choice for women. But today we are going to tell you about a man, who is equally fond of gold. His unique style incorporates wearing 2 kg of gold around his neck.

He is Naredla Praveen Kumar, famously known as Warangal Eagle Praveen Naredla. He was born in Warangal in Telangana and currently resides in the Kashibugga area. One could recognise him as a man wearing the figure of a flying hawk around his neck and there is an amulet under it.

Advertisement

When people see him, they doubt whether he is an actor and whether a movie shooting is going on nearby. But when they come to know of the reality, people get shocked that such a flamboyant man also exists. Despite being a 40-year-old and a father of three, he still looks very young with his fashion sense, as per reports.