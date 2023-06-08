Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » This Thief Had Liquor Heist Plan Sorted But...

This Thief Had Liquor Heist Plan Sorted But...

In the video, the woman is seen mouthing something to the robber after which he drops the liquor box on the counter.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 18:30 IST

Delhi, India

The store assistant seemed unfazed by the entire incident. (Credits: Facebook)

How many robbery-fail videos have you come across? We bet this is one of the most hilarious one so far. The incident occurs inside The Bottle-O Beechboro liquor store in Australia on Tuesday, June 6. Footage of the failed attempt was shared on the Facebook page of the store, and it has left the internet in stitches. The shop assistant is the hero in the story whose quick thinking evaded the thief from fleeing along with a box of liquor. The clip opens to show the assistant doing her usual work at the cash counter when a man enters the video frame of the CCTV camera.

Holding a box of liquor, it seems as though he is moving toward the cash counter to pay the bill. However, the man suddenly makes a run for the main door to escape without paying. But things turn funny when he cannot manage to open the door. Realization soon kicks in that the shop assistant had already locked the door. He turns around to look at the woman who hasn’t moved an inch and appears unfazed by the thief’s antics.

She is seen mouthing something to the robber after which he drops the liquor box on the counter. He moves toward the door while the shop assistant collects the box before opening the main gate. “Does anyone know this guy," the store page captioned the video.

Take a look at it here:

The video has made many laugh, leaving the thief to earn the sarcastic title of being a “criminal mastermind." The comment section of the video was filled with rib-trickling responses from online viewers. A user called it, “This is the greatest! What an epic fail." Another commented, “How embarrassing for him, imagine her being like ‘Sir please put the drinks down, you can’t get out until you put them down’ and he’s like oh sh*t ok fine."

    • A section of the internet also appeared to be concerned about the safety of the shop assistant. A user said, “That’s not a smart thing on the part of the shop assistant. Honey, you likely don’t get paid enough to lock yourself into a shop (seemingly alone) with a thief. Nothing is worth your safety he is on camera let him go." One more agreed, “How dangerous, what if he got violent? she put herself in a terrible situation and got lucky."

    The video has been viewed by more than twenty-two thousand viewers on Facebook.

