This Tiny Airport In The US Caters To Just One Airline

Despite its small scale, Southern Airways ensures connectivity by providing daily flights from Morgantown Municipal Airport to two prominent destination

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 20:01 IST

Delhi, India

This airport ranks among the smallest airports in the United States. (Credits: www.morgantownairport.com)
Morgantown Municipal Airport, one of the smallest airports in the United States, has been generating significant online buzz due to its tiny size. A recent TikTok video showcased the airport’s quaint features, including a tiny baggage area, a one-mile-long runway, and the presence of only one airline. With a total area of 494 acres, Morgantown ranks among the smallest airports in the United States. In contrast, the massive John F Kennedy International Airport in New York covers a considerable area of 4,930 acres.

The viral video provides a glimpse of the departure area, where a hassle-free lounge accommodated four individuals awaiting their flight. The focus then shifts to the Southern Airways booth, the sole airline offering services at the airport.

Despite its small scale, Southern Airways ensures connectivity by providing daily flights from Morgantown Municipal Airport to two prominent destination, Washington Dulles Airport and Pittsburgh International Airport.

The official website indicates that ticket prices start at an incredibly affordable Rs 2400 (USD 29) for flights to Pittsburgh. While, for Washington, the fare is Rs 3000 (USD 39).

The TikTok video shows a pilot standing beside a Cessna Caravan plane, one of the three aircraft employed by Southern Airways at Morgantown Municipal Airport. The aircraft is a small yet versatile utility plane designed to comfortably accommodate approximately 10 to 12 passengers.

The video then shows the compact baggage carousel and TSA checkpoint at Morgantown Municipal Airport. While people make joke about the airport, but one can’t deny the fact that it is equipped with all the necessary facilities to ensure a smooth and secure travel experience.

    • It’s fascinating to note that Morgantown Municipal Airport is not the smallest airport in the United States. There are several other airports across the country that are even smaller in size.

    For instance, Friday Harbour Airport in Washington State on San Juan Island spans 145 acres. Similarly, Hilton Head Airport in South Carolina covers 180 acres, and Charlevoix Municipal Airport in Michigan occupies 185 acres. The Molokai Airport in Hawaii is spread across only 288 acres and the LM Clayton Airport in Montana covers 290 acres.

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: May 31, 2023, 18:58 IST
    last updated: May 31, 2023, 20:01 IST
