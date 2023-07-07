Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » This Toothpaste Tube Used As Tap Is Desi Jugaad At Its Best

This Toothpaste Tube Used As Tap Is Desi Jugaad At Its Best

The clip begins with a woman opening the cover of a horizontally suspended toothpaste tube. She then moves a bucket closer to fill the container with water.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 15:06 IST

Delhi, India

Desi Internet is impressed.(Credits: Twitter)

When the need to gain something becomes crucial and unavoidable, people are sometimes forced to find creative ways for achieving it. And this video of a water tap being replaced by a toothpaste tube is proof of it. Footage of the unusual invention is going viral on Twitter leaving social media users equal parts amused and fascinated. The clip begins with an anonymous woman opening the cover of a toothpaste tube which is suspended horizontally. It doesn’t take long for the unexpected to happen. Usually, tooth cleansing gel emerges out of the tube but this time it was a spray of water.

The woman moves in a bucket closer to fill the container with the liquid. It is when the camera zooms out it becomes clear that the toothpaste tube has been attached to a water pipe. The woman displaying the invention also shows how the flow of water can be stopped simply by closing the cover of the tube.

“So true, necessity is the mother of invention," the Twitter user captioned the clip.

As soon as the video surfaced online, it amassed a thunderous response leaving desi users utterly impressed. Some went on to call it the “ultimate invention," and many added Indians are born geniuses. A Twitterati commented, “This is called Desi Jugad."

Another agreed, “Indians are born Nobel Prize winners in jugaad science."

An eagle-eyed user grew curious to find out about the material that’s keeping the water pipe and the tube intact. They theorized, “The glue that binded the pipe to the toothpaste tube must be super strong."

Meanwhile, there were also those who shed light on the bigger problem hiding beneath all the appreciation. One expressed, “I call it poverty. Equipments already have been invented but you cannot afford to buy it."

Though details of the person who came up with the idea remain unclear, a section of Twitteratis claimed toothpaste replacing water taps is a common scene in Indian villages. A user said, “Very common in Assam village for decades" but the authenticity of the information isn’t confirmed.

    • The video has garnered the attention of more than five lakh users on Twitter.

    first published: July 07, 2023, 14:16 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 15:06 IST
