This TV Ad Will Take You On Nostalgic Joy Ride

The evolution of advertising has been nothing short of fascinating, from its early days of simple and straightforward messages to today’s layered and targeted campaigns. Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared an old advertisement of his tyre brand, Twitter, on Twitter that has left modern viewers amused. The ad shows a white ambassador car packed with people and as the vehicle comes to a stop, multiple passengers emerge from the back seat, leaving an onlooker amazed. While the advertisement may have been effective in its time, it now serves as a reminder of how much the advertising industry has changed over the years.

The industrialist took to social media to share the clip and commented on how advertising commercials have evolved with the changing “times, contexts, and technologies."

Advertisement

“How ad commercials have changed with the times, context and technology," Goenka wrote in the tweet accompanying the video.

Since Harsh Goenka shared the advertisement, the clip has received more than 1 Lakh views. Many people have responded to the tweet with their hilarious reactions, while others are expressing their nostalgia for the past era.

One user commented on the clip, suggesting “If this Advertisement is released today, the company will be fined."

Another user commented on the language used in the advertisement, saying, “How ironic that when the percentage of people who knew English well was less in our country, so many ads were in English."

Advertisement

A third person shared a personal anecdote and wrote, “Actually quite true for the Ambassador car as well, the number of people that could fit in it was the stuff of legends!! Personal experience."

Advertisement

One user summarised the lasting quality of the tyre brand, writing, “Commercials have changed, cars have changed, but there is always CEAT to ride on," wrote another user.

Harsh Goenka is known for sharing interesting content on his social media platforms. The industrialist often uses the platform to voice his opinions on social topics. In a recent tweet, he expressed his disappointment with a particular innovation - the creation of Band-Aids matching different skin tones.

He questioned the practicality and need for such an invention.