This Twitter Thread on 'Iconic' Dharma Moments is a Treat For All Bollywood Fans

Dharma Production asked people about an 'iconic' Dharma moment and the answers were never ending.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 11:34 IST

New Delhi, India

Twitter Thread on 'Iconic' Dharma Moments is a Treat For All Bollywood Fans. (Image: Twitter/@OfSRKKajol)

Karan Johar’s production house ‘Dharma’ has given us several great films over all these years. More than these films, there are a few moments that capture a place in our heart and then it’s hard to let go. Be it Poo’s entry in ‘Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham’, or Anjali and Rahul’s reunion in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, SRK’s cameo in ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ or Rahul and Aman’s unbeatable chemistry in ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho,’ all of these moments have a special place in our heart.

Elaborating on the same, the official Twitter handle of Dharma productions took to the micro blogging site and asked its fans: “Tell us a Dharma moment that’ll never stop being ICONIC!"

Just this, and the tweet was flooded with answers. People shared clips and GIFs from their favourite moments: Have a look:

    • Which is your favourite?

    first published: June 08, 2023, 11:34 IST
    last updated: June 08, 2023, 11:34 IST
