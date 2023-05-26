This Twitter Thread on Shah Rukh Khan Videos Will Remind Us Why He's Called 'The King' of Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan is the epitome of romance in Bollywood and there is no denying it. There is a reason why he has earned the epithet of ‘the king of romance’. From movies like ‘Rab ne Bana Di Jodi’ to ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, the actor has proven his verstality again and again. He has appeared in more than 80 Hindi films, and also earned numerous accolades, including 14 Filmfare Awards. He was also honoured with the Padma Shri, and the Government of France has awarded him the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and the Legion of Honour.

He enjoys a massive fan following across all ages. Now, Twitter user ‘Taha’ took to the micro blogging site and started a thread for all the SRK fans. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “that one video of Shahrukh Khan is sooooooo." Just this and videos started over flowing.

While some people posted videos from his candid interviews, other posted movie scenes. One person posted a scene from his movie ‘Swades’. “This one…the train sequence from Swades. No other scene, even from Shahrukh’s own filmography, comes close," the user wrote as he posted the video. Swades is unarguably one of SRK’s best films. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the movie beautifully depicts Mohan Bhargav’s character arc from a project manager at NASA to an Indian citizen.

Some also posted a few interview videos. Have a look:

Which is your favourite?