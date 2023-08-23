This Two-Bedroom House Costs Rs 83 And It Is Up For Sale

Are you exhausted by the relentless surge in property prices? The dream of owning a home can sometimes feel like an unattainable goal. But what if we told you that there’s an opportunity that defies all expectations? Imagine having a place to call your own for approximately Rs 83! Yes, that is correct. While it definitely sounds too good to be true, it’s not. A two-bedroom house in the charming town of Pontiac, Michigan, a mere 30 miles from the bustling city of Detroit, has made headlines as the “World’s Cheapest Home." This incredible offer has surprised the real estate world and piqued the curiosity of many others.

Nestled in the heart of Pontiac, this unique property is now up for grabs on Zillow’s website. It says the house was originally built in 1956 and is a single-family residence. In the past, it was privately owned and constructed in a ranch style.

Advertisement

One must be wondering why, apart from its jaw-droppingly low price, should one choose this centuries-old house. The house’s description by its agent Christopher Hubel has answers to all these questions. This 724-square-foot home also has a special feature. Hubel’s post on Zillow describes that while its roof may have seen better days, it hasn’t broken down or cracked just yet and it can add thrill to your homeownership experience. Inside, you’ll find hardwood floors that bear the marks of time, a bathroom with a touch of mould, a kitchen, and finally the standout feature - an avant-garde floor hole art installation next to the furnace.

But that’s not all – the beautifully crafted description, of the house and its locality, further says that as you step outside, you’ll discover a garden so wild that even Mother Nature would raise an eyebrow. Overgrown shrubbery and exotic weeds lend an air of mystery, creating an invitation for local critters to join in on an impromptu garden party.

While talking to Crain’s Detroit Business, Agent Hubel said that it is uncertain if the seller will actually accept a $1 (currently INR 82.8) offer, he predicts that this property could ultimately sell for a more realistic price range of $45,000 (approximately 38 lakhs) to $50,000 (approximately 41.5 lakhs) if multiple bids are received.