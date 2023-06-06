This UK Man Is Addicted To Cheese, Eats Two Blocks Every Day

People all across the world have different types of addictions. Some are addicted to hardcore drugs, while there are others addicted to caffeine, social media, etc. However, some are even addicted to some of the most bizarre things. A similar situation has been found in the United Kingdom, where a person was found to be addicted to eating blocks of cheddar cheese.

54-year-old Mark King, resident of Kent, UK, is addicted to cheese and has been consuming two blocks of cheddar cheese every day. Reports suggest that he has spent almost INR 55 lakh (EUR 63,000) on his cheese addiction. Mark would prefer to eat four blocks of cheese each day, but his wife, Tracey, limits him to two. Tracey revealed that he is completely healthy as his body has been acclimatised to eating this amount of cheese every day.

He eats cheddar with every meal but cannot stand the likes of macaroni and cheese or cauliflower cheese. Tracey expressed concern about their financial situation since Mark spends approximately INR 620 (EUR 7) daily on four blocks of cheese.

“My husband eats the most amount of cheese that’s humanly possible. He has two packs a day, he would eat a lot more, but I’ve calmed him down - it got a bit out of control, to be honest," she said, in an interview.