This UK Plumber Earns Over Rs 2 Crore Annually Without A University Degree

Stephen Fry, who works as a plumber in Kensington, UK, claims to earn £210,000 (around Rs 2.15 crore) annually. He often goes on luxury holidays in the Maldives and resides in one of the most prestigious neighbourhoods in London. Fry’s journey began when he took the advice of his local job centre and pursued an apprenticeship in plumbing. In his 20s, he founded his own business and joined Pimlico Plumbers a decade ago, becoming one of the company’s highest-earning individuals.

Adhering to a regular workday from 8 am to 6 pm, Fry follows a rigorous routine and stays available for emergency calls throughout the nights of working days, culminating in an impressive total of 58 working hours per week. It is estimated that only a dozen plumbers earn an annual salary surpassing £200,000. Remarkably, half of the employees at Pimlico Plumbers reportedly earn more than £100,000 per year.

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, Stephen Fry shared that although he is among the top-earning plumbers at Pimlico, he also experiences significant fatigue due to his demanding workload. Talking about his job, he expressed his satisfaction, stating that he finds each day enjoyable. He recounted instances where he would respond to distress calls from women experiencing water leaks and witness their relief when he successfully resolved the issue.

He expressed his uncertainty about quitting anytime soon, stating, “Honestly, I can’t envision myself stopping. I derive satisfaction from my work. I am dedicated to being a hard worker, and I believe I will continue working until I can no longer do so."

Earlier this year, employment platform Adzuna unveiled a list of 20 occupations that offer salaries exceeding the average UK income of £33,000 (around Rs 33 lakh), without necessitating a university degree. Among the roles featured on the site in March 2023, one position boasted an impressive annual salary of £90,000.

Adzuna’s research highlighted the presence of well-paying positions within the IT sector that do not necessarily demand a computer science qualification. High-paying jobs in this industry encompass positions such as scrum master, ethical hacker and software developer.