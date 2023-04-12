This UK Waste Picker Finds Two Unattended Pillowcases On The Road, And Then...

People are always advised not to touch any unclaimed object or item, lying in public places. Since you do not know what might be inside these unidentified commodities, you shouldn’t go near them in the first place. Sometimes these items, lying on roads, pavements or even on public transport might be a potential health hazard or have risky consequences, making you land in trouble. When in such a situation, you should inform the police immediately. Recently, a woman, who found two moving pillowcases on the road was saved from a disastrous accident, thanks to her presence of mind.

Maria Clutterbuck, a 54-year-old litter picker from the UK’s Hucclecote, was collecting garbage on the night of Good Friday (April 7). While gathering the scraps, she came across two pillowcases, lying on the roadside. Initially, she thought that they were sandbags. Upon closer inspection, she found that the two pillowcases were tied up with cable wires.

Sensing that someone might have left their puppies or kittens inside the pillowcases, she nudged the items using her foot. To her utter shock, she realised that the things moving inside were not animals, but reptiles aka snakes. Without wasting a second, she dialled the number of a local reptile shop. When the shop did not pick up their phone, Maria immediately called the police.

According to a report by Yahoo, Maria admitted that when the snakes started moving inside she gave a terrified squeal. Despite being “99 percent sure" she had a fear of embarrassing herself if her prediction turned out to be negative. But, when the police arrived at the scenario, her gut instinct proved right.

When the cops opened the bag, they were all taken aback to find out that two royal adult pythons were inside the two pillowcases. One of Maria’s friends, who lived nearby, upon checking the dash cam footage revealed that the dangerous pythons had been left there since 3 pm that day. Exposed to the chilly weather and cold winds, it was later revealed that the reptiles had become “docile."

Maria later asserted that the pythons were pets of some unidentified owner, whom she presumed abandoned the snakes, owing to their costly maintenance.

