This UK Woman Identifies As Alien And People Hurl Holy Water At Her

Some people go to extreme lengths to change their appearance to look a certain way. A similar incident unfolded with a young girl who aspired to resemble an alien but ended up resembling “a witch" instead.

This is the story of Freyja Foria, a 27-year-old artist whose appearance now can leave you horrified. As reported by the Daily Star, Freyja began experimenting with her appearance at the age of 11, and now people are genuinely frightened when they catch a glimpse of her.

Freyja Phoria, a self-proclaimed alien enthusiast, resides in London, UK and is now 27 years old. Since she was 11, she has had a fascination with looking distinct from others, leading her to adopt an alien-like persona. Her hair, instead of black, is dyed blue, and she has been adorning heavy makeup since her childhood.

By the time she turned 17, her appearance had transformed to such an extent that passers-by mistook her for an “evil spirit" and even had holy water sprinkled on her outside a church. Some individuals, on the other hand, believed her to be a harbinger of darkness and performed tricks in her presence, considering her a devilish figure.