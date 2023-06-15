This Unique Pizza Delivery Video From New York Is Trending And How

New York City is known for its bustling streets, iconic landmarks, and, of course, its incredible pizza. But recently, the city witnessed a pizza delivery unlike anything seen before. A video capturing a thrilling “toss and catch" pizza delivery has taken the internet by storm, leaving viewers amazed and hungry for more. The viral video begins with a duo of construction workers gathered on a construction lift outside a towering building. With limited space to move around, the workers eagerly await their lunchtime treat. Suddenly, a pizza delivery agent, armed with both skill and precision, appears on the scene. The delivery agent tosses the pizza box over to the awaiting workers through a window of another building nearby.

As the pizza box soars through the air, the viewers will be forced to hold their breath. To everyone’s amazement, the worker flawlessly snatches the airborne box. That is a perfect showcase of exceptional reflexes and agility. In the end, the video also has a snap of the construction worker enjoying the perfect slice of pizza. The video quickly spread across Instagram, captivating the attention of viewers worldwide. The clip was shared with a caption that perfectly encapsulated the astonishment felt by many: “This is determination only in New York."

Social media users have been quick to express their awe and admiration for the incredible pizza delivery spectacle. Many have remarked that this is something very impressive. Others were more amazed by the fact that the cheese on the top was perfectly intact after that extreme toss and catch. “Amazing… Is that for real?! How is the cheese not stuck at the top of the box?" a user wrote.

“That’s what I call delivery," another comment read.

“On a scale of 1-100, the pressure of that throw for me would have been 1,000! Nice job!" another user commented.